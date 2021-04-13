WWE champion Bobby Lashley appeared on the Rasslin with Brandon Walker podcast to discuss a variety of subjects, including the weather delay from WrestleMania 37 and how the entire locker room watched Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair from night one. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the weather delay:

You know what? I was so in the zone at this time. I’m telling you, I’m a different breed. When I go in there, I was amped up. When we walked out on the stage and everybody was out there, if you watched back some of that video, everybody was trying to stay still but the crowd was so hyped, guys were like — guys that weren’t even wrestling yesterday, they were jumping up and down like, ‘Oh man, I can’t wait.’ So the adrenaline level was just on a whole different — I was just amped completely, and then we went back to the back, they said, ‘Delay.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with all this.’ I started doing sprints down the hallway, I’m doing push-ups, I’m shadow boxing. I was like, ‘Man, there’s no way they’re gonna stop this. We’re going out there’ and I told them, I said, ‘If nothing else, just put me and Drew [McIntyre] out there. We’ll punch each other in the face until somebody goes down. This show is gonna happen.’

On Banks vs. Belair:

Everybody was standing watching the TV, everybody, and it was so cool because it was a huge level of appreciation and respect and that is what’s so cool about this roster. It’s like of course everybody was jockeying, everybody was fighting for that number one spot but when they [Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks] got it, everybody said, ‘Let me steal the show in the spot that I’m in and let me give respect to those girls because they put the work in to get to where they are’ and when they went out there, they proved it, they showed it. Bianca man, she is incredible. She is incredible. But when you’re in the ring with somebody like a Sasha Banks, it’s what she needed. It couldn’t have been a better person — I mean, I don’t wanna say couldn’t have been a better person because I personally think Bayley is on a whole other level also. But, that’s the cool thing about it man. Like I said, our roster right now across the board is just insane. You go all the way down the road. You go to Dana Brooke, she’s been doing some great stuff, Mandy [Rose], she’s been doing some great stuff. Bayley’s been doing some great stuff, Natalya’s always up there, Nattie’s always up there. Asuka’s there. I mean Rhea Ripley’s stepping up. There’s just so many people on the roster across the board. It is a great time to be a wrestling fan and it is a horrible time to be a wrestling writer because it’s like how do you put all these people on this card that deserve the spotlight? How do you do it? It’s impossible. How do you do it?

Guys who he believes will be spotlighted in the future:

Right now, on the roster, wrestling across the board, our roster is insane. We have guys that are sitting back that didn’t even get highlighted right now that could be in main event matches at WrestleMania, that will be in main event matches at WrestleMania for years to come. We have some guys that are sitting back there in the locker room that did not even get a match at WrestleMania that will — I guarantee you will be in a main event match at WrestleMania for years to come, and I can start listing off names: From the [Mustafa] Ali’s to the Ricochets to the Elias’ to Sheamus has a match with — I mean Sheamus — there’s so many different guys out there right now. This is an incredible time to be a wrestling fan because of the amount of talent that we have.

