New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took to Instagram this afternoon and issued a longer statement on his big win over The Miz in last night’s RAW main event.

Lashley says he told himself when he returned to WWE in 2018 that he would become WWE Champion one day, and that he was willing to fight for it. He also called RAW one of the greatest nights of his life.

“Sometimes you have to fight for the things that are important to you,” Lashley wrote. “When I made my return to @wwe I told myself I WILL be WWE Champion one day and I’m willing to fight for it. Nothing in life is certain and sometimes you can’t control the outcome of things but there were a couple things I could control. I could control the work I put in and the attitude I had while doing it. My attitude has always been positive and my drive has always been second to none. This night is easily one of the greatest night’s of my life.”

Lashley continued and gave thanks to everyone who has believed him. He also said he’s a warrior and is ready to be a fighting champion with a legendary title reign.

“I f**cking did it!! I can’t even put into words what this title means to me,” he added. “I’m still numb yet filled with so much emotion right now. I have so many people I want to thank personally and for all of you who believed in me, thank you from the bottoms of my heart. Hard work and persistence does pay off but I’m not done yet! I’m was born for this. I’m a warrior and I’m ready to stand and fight any and everyone who wants to come after this title. Now ladies and gentlemen it’s time to get back on the grind so I can make this title run legendary! I’m in …..#TheHurtBusiness I am your new WWE Champion [folded hands emoji] [fist emoji]”

You can see Lashley’s full Instagram post below:

