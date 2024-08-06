Bobby Lashley provides an update.

The Almighty One has not competed for WWE since April 12th due to a minor injury. The former multi-time world champion took to social media today and shared a video of an intense workout. He adds the tagline, “Minor setback for a major comeback!”

Lashley’s current WWE contract is set to expire soon. There have been numerous reports stating that Lashley, along with MVP, are expecting to depart WWE once his contract is up. AEW is expected to be Lashley’s landing spot.