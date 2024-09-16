Bobby Lashley has made it clear he’s not done with his career despite his latest run with WWE recently coming to an end.

In a new video blog, “The All Mighty” continued to tease his future plans, while addressing online rumors of him possibly going to AEW or TNA.

“I see so many articles about what I’m gonna do,” Lashley said. “Is it WWE? Is it TNA? Is it AEW?”

He added, “I can’t control any of that. But the one thing I can control is how I prepare. I’m ready for anything.”

