Bobby Lashley is set to challenge Brock Lesnar at this Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view for the WWE Championship. He made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week to promote it.

Lashley gave high praise to WWE Universal Champion for being one of the top stars in the wrestling business right now.

“There’s different styles. I think the most important thing is I think Roman is the best in the game right now because he’s the best storyteller,” Lashley said. “He has an incredible character. He sticks to his character and he makes everything that he does mean more,” he followed up with. “When you’re young, you want to throw everything out there. When you start getting to the point of really understanding what it’s about, mine is I’m mean, so I throw a few mean things in there like the whiplash, when I sling the guy against the pole and everything like that. That’s just dirtiness mean. So as I’ve gotten further in my career, I just think of things to make my character better, not just another cool move that I can throw out there.”

