Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW main event saw Lashley become the new #1 contender by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and former champion Big E. Lashley pinned Owens to get the win.

This will be Lesnar’s first WWE Title defense since winning the strap at Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view in the Fatal 5 Way main event with Big E, Lashley, Owens and Rollins. The Lashley vs. Lesnar match has been referred to as a dream match by fans for a few years now.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Below is the updated announced card, along with related shots from RAW:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, 24 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

30 Superstars TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

