Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe has been announced for the January 8, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time Wednesday night program, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that The Hurt Syndicate member and The Conglomeration member will square off in singles action.

With that now known, featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup for the 1/8 episode of AEW Dynamite from Clarksville, Tennessee:

* Kenny Omega returns

* MJF will appear live

* Jeff Jarrett to appear

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

* Casino Gauntlet for AEW title shot at Maximum Carnage

Make sure to join us here on 1/8 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Clarksville, TN.