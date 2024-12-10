We have a new match announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, as Hank Walker & Tank Ledger will be facing off against Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe.

* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne)

* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

* Oba Femi appears.

* Giulia to speak.

Bobby Lashley says he wishes he could have formed a tag team with Brock Lesnar during their time working together in WWE.

Lashley defeated Lesnar by DQ at Elimination Chamber 2023.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lashley commented on wanting to do more with the feud.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On wanting to do more with the feud: “I wanted to do a lot more with it and I wish we could have done the things we could’ve, should’ve, and wanted to do. I think people could have gotten sold into us training to fight each other and some the heat we could have brought. Brock was a natural bully, but in this sense, he was a babyface and I was a heel at the time. It could have showed how we prepared for a fight with each other and showed something different. It could’ve been like the Rocky story.”

On the notion of teaming with Lesnar: “If they wanted to, they could have put us together and ran as like the Road Warriors. I was like, wouldn’t it be cool if they brought us up, put us together, have Paul Heyman find a way to put us both together, we win tag team titles and he keeps referring to ‘I have the greatest fighter in the world and the greatest tag team,’ and it got to the point of, ‘Who is he talking about as the greatest fighter?’ You’re only saying one person. That could build natural animosity. ‘I know you and Brock have history, but you keep saying you have the greatest fighter and greatest tag team. Who are you referring to?’ My ego could have gotten in the way, whatever it was, but it brought us apart. It could’ve been. I don’t know if they could’ve put us as a tag team because it might’ve been two dominant. There were people we could’ve had great matches with.”

