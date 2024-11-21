Bobby Lashley is currently living out Plan B for the end of his career.

Plan A called for “The All Mighty” to spend two more years in WWE, and ultimately end his career in the place where he made his name.

Instead, things worked out where The Hurt Business leader jumped-ship, along with MVP and Shelton Benjamin, to AEW, to reform The Hurt Syndicate.

During an appearance on the Lame Guys podcast, the former WWE Champion explained how he initially planned to wrap up his career before making the move to AEW.

“Over at AEW, my career and where it is now, it’s really good for me,” Lashley said. “Could I or would I have hoped to stay with WWE? Absolutely. My plan was to have one more, maybe two years, and then retire with WWE. I was doing the stuff with the Street Profits. What I ultimately wanted at the end of that is, when I go out, there are certain things I wanted to do. I wanted [Angelo] Dawkins and or Montez [Ford] to turn on me, and I wanted to have a feud with one and then the other and eventually have both of them take me out at the end. Both of them are amazingly talented. I ultimately wanted to get beat.”

Lashley continued, “There are three or four people that I wanted to go out (against). I wanted every one of them to have a good feud with me and I wanted to put all of them over. It was definitely Dawkins, Montez, Austin Theory, I wanted to turn him babyface, and I never had the opportunity to do something with LA Knight. He and I were good friends in [TNA] iMPACT and coming over, we had several talks about him coming up and what he was going to do. That would have been a cool one. Outside of that, I had no ego with it, I wanted to go out in the right way. That just didn’t happen.”

Bobby Lashley is scheduled to go one-on-one against Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear 2024 this Saturday night, November 23, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

