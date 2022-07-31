WWE United States champion Bobby Lashley appeared on the Masked Man Show shortly after his victory over Theory at last night’s SummerSlam premium live event, where the Almighty One discussed his future plans in the company, which includes him giving opportunities to hungry stars on the roster who are not featured as much. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Doesn’t plan on doing too many more open challenges:

“I don’t think we really do that anymore. I think Vince — am I supposed to say Vince? I think we’re going away with the open challenges. Everybody is aware that I’m open for challenges, but I don’t think I’m going to go out there and say, ‘it’s an open challenge, Oh my God, someone is coming out.’ I don’t think we need that.”

Hopes members of the roster step up to him and show that they are hungry:

“There are a lot of guys that are real hungry right now and need to make a name for themselves. I’m giving them the opportunity. Our roster is so stacked right now. There are guys on our roster that are sitting down right now, not doing anything and they are incredible. (Mustafa) Ali, incredible. Apollo (Crews), incredible. Ricochet, incredible. Those guys. Shelton (Benjamin), Cedric (Alexander), all these guys that haven’t had an opportunity to step up and have that big match. There are the Seths [Seth Rollins] and Kevins [Kevin Owens] that are on that different tier, but we have such a stacked roster on Raw and SmackDown and so many guys are ready to step up and take the challenge.

On his willingness to fight:

“I’m here. I say this all the time, in order to hold a title in WWE, you can’t just have cool moves. You have to be willing to fight. I’m a big test for anyone. If you beat me, that’s a huge deal, you’re now on a different level in WWE. You separate yourself from just being a guy trying to make it. If you beat The All Mighty, you’re on a different tier. I welcome it for some of these guys. I’d like for one of these guys to get to that point where they start beating me so I have someone to challenge. I want Ali to step up, drop everything down, knuckle up and start swinging. I want Theory to get to that point where he can look me face-to-face, put his hands up and start swinging and take me out. I want these guys to be able to do that. I welcome that.”

