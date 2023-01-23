WWE superstar Bobby Lashley recently joined Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge program to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the Rock potentially returning to the company at the Royal Rumble, which has been a big rumor going into Rumble season. Check out the Almighty One’s full thoughts below.

On the Rock’s star power ahead of rumors of his return:

The Rock is a huge star. So, of course, if he comes back, it’s gonna bring a lot of notoriety to us. And being in Hollywood this year, I think there would be a good opportunity that he maybe back. I don’t know; I have been asked several times if The Rock is coming back.

Says no one knows anything about a return for The Rock: