WWE United States champion Bobby Lashley was the latest guest on ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast to discuss the recent comments made by the Undertaker, and open up about he is still eyeing a world title. He also discusses whether the Hurt Business will add any new members, specifically women. Highlights are below.

Says he somewhat agrees with Taker and discusses his first WWE run:

“Yeah, I don’t wanna say I agree with him completely — actually I can because it’s Taker. I can say I agree with him. So I agree with him. You know what? That’s what The Hurt Business is about. I mean that’s why we came about because we were like, ‘What are we?’ And I was like, ‘We’re different from this generation.’ Our generation came up — when I was in OVW about to go up on the road, everybody was warning us. They were like, ‘Man, you know JBL, you got Chris Benoit, you have Bob Holly, you have Undertaker, you have Booker T.’ All these guys, not one of these guys are punks. Fit Finlay, [William] Regal, not one of these guys have an ounce of punk in them. So, we were all like that’s our generation so coming in now, we were like, ‘We can’t do this generation. We can’t do what this generation is doing. We don’t wanna do what this generation is doing. We need to put our style on this generation’ and our style is bring ‘em in the ring and beat ‘em up, and if that can’t make it, they can’t make it because we gotta protect this business. Before when I was coming up, all the guys used to say they were beating up the guys coming up because they said they had to protect the business. They had to make sure these guys had the heart to it. We [don’t] want guys in the locker room crying. We don’t want guys that are always b*tching and bellyaching and everything like that. We beat ‘em up and we kick ‘em out, and some of the guys when we do that in the ring, you can do your little flippies and jumpies and all that stuff. I’m just gonna grab you, throw you down and beat you up.”

Talks adding female members to the Hurt Business:

“Well, first I’ll answer that [in] two parts. The first part is we don’t necessarily need anyone, because, I mean, we have everything that it takes to get everything that we want. However, I think there’s some people on the roster that have kind of the same mentality that we have, that older school mentality. There’s a lot of names that have been thrown out, male and female. I like ‘em both. There’s a lot of names that have been thrown out. Mickie James came back with our era, so Mickie James has that old Hurt Business style from before. You have Naomi, she has that whoop a girl up attitude also, and there’s a lot of people on the guys side, there’s a lot of guys out there that kind of have that thought. We always hear people come to us and say, ‘Hey man, I wanna be a part of The Hurt Business.’ Whether they’re joking around or not, I think they’re really serious.”

Says he’s still eyeing to become WWE champion:

“This time is a good time and I think WWE understands that and I think there’s gonna be some big things coming for The Hurt Business. Even though we have almost all the titles, I think there might be a time where that United States Title kinda moves over and then I go searching for the big one.”

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)