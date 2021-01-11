Matt Riddle scored a non-title win over United States Champion Bobby Lashley on last week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Now, he’s looking to get a title shot and it appears that Lashley is willing to give it to him. MVP, the manager of Lashley, also teased making it happen shortly.

Lashley wrote, “Enough of this BS. @The305MVP I wanna whoop his ass in some way. He hasn’t earned a title shot, but I want to dish out some HURT #WWERaw @WWE.”

