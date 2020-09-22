The feud between Apollo Crews and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will continue at WWE’s “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” pay-per-view.

It was announced during tonight’s go-home RAW that Crews will receive a title shot from Lashley at Clash of Champions. Lashley won the title from Crews back at WWE Payback on August 30. This will be Crews’ rematch.

The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will take place on Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff. Below is the updated card:

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Asuka (c)

