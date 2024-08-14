Bobby Steveson, formerly known as Damon Kemp in WWE NXT, opened up on his release from the company in a new interview this week.

On Tuesday evening, “The Get Comfy” podcast released a new in-depth interview with the pro wrestling prospect, who is also the real-life brother of Olympic gold medalist and fellow former WWE NXT Superstar Gable Steveson.

During the discussion, Steveson spoke about his recent WWE NXT release and how he didn’t expect it to happen to him because of the momentum he felt he was having as part of the No Quarter Catch Crew.

“It’s one of those things you don’t really expect to happen to you, especially how things were kind of going,” he said. “It happens all the time. It’s part of business. Just how things were shaping up. We were having a lot of fun. I was finally getting the ball rolling with the No Quarter Catch Crew, which was really exciting, too. I guess everything happens for a reason. When one door closes, another one opens.”

Steveson continued, explaining how he would entertain a return to the company if such an opportunity were to present itself at some point in the future.

“I’d accept,” he said. “There are no hard feelings towards WWE. It was great. I loved it. It was a great job for me and an opportunity to open up and to show a different side of me. It was great. If they called me back, I would go. There are no hard feelings.”

