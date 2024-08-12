Bobby Steveson is officially a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.

Steveson, who wrestled as Damon Kemp in NXT, signed with the promotion in 2021 and was a member of the No-Quarter Catch Crew. Due to his affiliation with the group Steveson is technically a former NXT Heritage Cup Champion. He wrestled his final matchup for the brand in July and announced that he would be leaving WWE.

Today he wrote the following on social media:“As of today I am no longer contracted with WWE. I want to wrestle anywhere and everywhere. For bookings/appearances contact [email protected]”

Bobby Steveson is the older brother of Olympic God Medal winner, Gable Steveson. Where would you like to see him show up next? AEW, TNA, ROH, GCW, indies? Give your thoughts in the comments below.