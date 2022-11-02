Former WWE NXT Superstar Bodhi Hayward says he was shocked to learn of his release on Tuesday of this week.

As noted, WWE released a total of 5 NXT Superstars on Tuesday, which you can find details on at this link. You can also click here for Andre Chase’s reaction to Bodhi’s release, and click here for Hayward’s emotional reaction on social media.

In an update, the former Chase University member, again going by his real name of Brady Booker, spoke with PWMania.com and discussed his NXT departure, working with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, and more. Below are highlights sent to us:

Working with Shawn Michaels:

“The first time I ever saw him he called me a Golden Retriever. I was like holy shit there’s Shawn Michaels, the Heartbreak Kid. I never really got to spend that much time building a relationship with him. I was always so nervous to talk to him. I wish I would have gotten the opportunity to have a better relationship with him for sure.”

His NXT release:

“My first initial thought was, I was in shock. It was 100% out of the left field. I was upset too. I felt the relationships I had there that were being built were good. I was shocked, and it was a big blow to my confidence. I was thinking Chase U main roster, but I was shocked and hurt. It showed me that there is a lot more to this business that maybe I do have to learn about. In some way shape or form, you are always in control. I look at this as a great opportunity. I feel that I’m made for this. Physically, and mentally. The one thing I always wanted was to cut an in-ring promo. I love being in front of crowds. I never feel more comfortable than being in front of them. That’s what will make me successful in this business. I love the Brodies and they’re loving me back. I want to love everyone for who they are as well.”

His future:

“I have a whole new world now. I’m connected with a bunch of great people. Matt Riddle, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, and Shinsuke Nakamura, those guys are my rolling partners. There are so many more too who are looking out for me. People know I got it and they don’t want to see me fail. I’m looking forward to Japan, and UK opportunities as well. I got to spend 10 days in the UK with Trent Seven. Talking to Parker Boudreaux, see what’s going on in his neck of the woods. MLW too with EJ ‘The Judge’ talking to him as well. I hope to continue evolving as a wrestler and finding my style.”

