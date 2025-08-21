Brooke Hogan says the real story behind her father Hulk Hogan’s death hasn’t come out yet — and that body cam footage could change everything.

In a series of posts on Instagram Wednesday, Brooke claimed that she’s been contacted by credible sources close to the investigation who urged her to press for access to police body camera footage and 911 tapes. According to her, these recordings could “shed enough light to change the narrative we’ve all been hearing.” She added that those passing along this information are risking their careers to get her closer to the truth.

Brooke also said that she’s still being kept in the dark by Hulk’s widow, Sky Daily, and hasn’t been granted access to any of the materials she’s been advised to seek. She noted that even her Freedom of Information Act requests have been denied.

Adding to her frustration, Brooke said she doesn’t even know whether her father has been cremated. While her brother Nick has indicated plans for an autopsy, Brooke stressed she won’t release any results publicly and even questioned whether an autopsy could be trusted. She also cast doubt on Hulk’s reported leukemia diagnosis, suggesting doctors would have caught it earlier, and criticized his physician for signing off on the cause of death without an autopsy.

For now, Brooke says she has more questions than answers — and she’s asking the media to stop contacting her until more information surfaces.

Authorities previously told TMZ that any autopsy decision lies solely with Sky Daily, leaving Brooke and Nick without the power to request one themselves.

Whether the footage and tapes Brooke referenced will ever be released remains unclear — but if they are, she suggests they could dramatically shift the story surrounding Hulk Hogan’s passing.

