Bonus Episode Of Undertaker: Last Ride Coming To WWE Network

WWE Network News issued the following press release announcing that a bonus episode of the highly-acclaimed Undertaker: Last Ride docuseries is coming to the network. Details of what the episode may entail are below.

If you couldn’t get enough Undertaker content following the conclusion of the Undertaker: The Last Ride limited series then you’re in luck. We can exclusively reveal that next Sunday, July 19th, a new video is coming to that subsection titled “Undertaker: The Last Ride – Tales From The Deadman”.

While we don’t have much else information regarding this upcoming WWE Network original special, it is likely a video comprising of outtakes and full stories told during Undertaker’s extensive sit down interviews. Of course, if more information becomes available on this upcoming special we’ll be sure to make note of it.