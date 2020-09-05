WWE has released a short bonus-scene of Jerry “The King” Lawler on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions now streaming on the WWE Network. The clip shows the King sketching a picture of Batman in less than a minute, a skill that really impresses the Rattlesnake.

WWE has also released highlights from the first ever meeting between Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar from a 2002 episode of SmackDown. The Beast was Undisputed champion at the time, while Orton was still working his way up towards becoming a member of Evolution. Check it out below.