The Boogeyman shared a behind-the-scenes story from his interaction with Donald Trump during the build to WrestleMania 23, claiming an unscripted moment was ultimately cut because Trump “didn’t want to show fear.”

Appearing on Going Ringside, Boogeyman recalled filming the memorable segment featuring Trump and Miss USA, explaining that things played out differently behind the scenes than what fans ultimately saw on television.

“I was for a segment there. It was WrestleMania 23, I believe.”

“He didn’t want to be frightened.”

“He didn’t want to sell my character. No. Yeah. He didn’t want to sell my character.”

Boogeyman then recalled Trump ad-libbing a line that caught him by surprise.

“He said, ‘Go make me a sandwich.’”

“I walked off screen, but then I came back and I grabbed him by the collar and I said, ‘How about a worm sandwich?’”

When asked why viewers never saw that exchange, Boogeyman was direct.

“They cut that.”

“They cut it because he did not want to show fear.”

The interviewer followed up by asking if the future president simply didn’t want to appear frightened on camera.

“Well, no. He didn’t want to look scared of me. He didn’t want to show that he was frightened.”

Boogeyman said he later realized the decision had consequences for his own character presentation.

“I got somewhat in trouble for that… because I allowed him to not show fear, which almost kills the character. Do you understand?”

“He says to me… I come out and I say, ‘I’m the Boogeyman and I’m coming to get you.’ Miss America at the time… she runs, she gets out.”

He said Trump remained composed until the improvised confrontation.

“He looks around and says, ‘This place is a circus.’ And he says, ‘Go fix me a sandwich.’ So I walked off screen. I’m like, ‘He really would tell me to go fix me a sandwich.’ So I went back and I grabbed him by his shirt and I said, ‘How about a worm sandwich?’”

Asked whether Trump’s expression changed after being grabbed, Boogeyman insisted it did.

“Yes. Yes. Oh, yeah. Yeah. Fear. ’Cause he didn’t expect anyone to grab him.”

“I grabbed him because I was insulted for him to tell me to go make a sandwich. I’m the Boogeyman… and he’s telling me to go make a freaking sandwich.”

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