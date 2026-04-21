More details are continuing to surface about the chaotic fan environment surrounding WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T didn’t hold back when describing what he called the most difficult WrestleMania weekend he’s ever experienced when it comes to fan behavior.

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, things got especially out of control at the MGM Grand, where wrestlers and legends were constantly being mobbed by fans in public areas.

It wasn’t just overwhelming.

It crossed the line.

“Walking through MGM Grand, we needed some better security at MGM Grand this year,” Booker T said. “Just because, it was really, really hard, I can only imagine what the superstars, the guys that’s actually going out there and doing it in the ring, how it felt for them. Because I got mobbed, and I’m not even doing this anymore. So hopefully we can get that fixed.”

Booker emphasized that fans need to be more respectful moving forward, particularly when talent is off the clock and simply trying to move around the hotel. He also stressed that increased security measures are necessary to prevent similar situations at future events.

One incident that made headlines over the weekend involved CM Punk, who knocked a fan’s phone away after night two of WrestleMania as the individual attempted to record an interaction between AJ Lee and Bayley.

Not a great look for the overall environment.

Reports indicate that security issues were a consistent problem throughout the weekend, with talent often forced to pass through crowded common areas without adequate protection or space from fans.

Booker T shared one particularly frustrating moment that summed up just how intrusive things became.

“They were camped out, everywhere, they were camped out. You couldn’t walk anywhere,” Booker T said. “And they were following you. In the bathroom, I remember the guy literally was filming me in the bathroom. And when I walked out he goes, ‘Hey, Booker.’ And I just kept walking because I was so mad because he was filming me in the bathroom.”