Booker T addresses the 2006 backstage brawl he got into with Batista during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast.

The former five-time world champion says he doesn’t even remember what the fight is about, and doesn’t let it dwell on his mind. He adds that if he were to see The Animal today he would give him a hug and congratulate him on all the success he’s had in Hollywood. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says if he saw Batista today he would give him a hug and congratulate him on his work as an actor:

If I saw Bautista today, I would give him a hug and tell him how great he’s doing in Hollywood. He’s knocking it out. He’s freakin’ killing it. It was an incident that happened between two men. And if you’re a man, you know something about that.

Says they had a fight but that doesn’t mean they hate each other:

If you’re a man who’s got testosterone running through your body and you’re in a testosterone-driven business, you might get in a fight with somebody. That doesn’t mean you hate them. Don’t mean you don’t like them. It was an incident that happened. I don’t even remember what the fight was about.

The full Hall of Fame podcast can be found below.

https://www.youtube.com/live/2atfJZ-tEgI?feature=share

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)