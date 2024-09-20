Booker T and CM Punk appear to be fine these days.

But has that always been the case?

There has been a long-rumored beef between the two stemming from an alleged behind-the-scenes incident in the past.

On the latest installment of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT color-commentator spoke about running into “The Best in the World” for his special NXT appearance this past Tuesday night in Orlando, FL.

“I don’t know if you guys noticed, on Tuesday night NXT, I ran into CM Punk,” he said. “We had words.”

Booker continued, “The thing is, it was refreshing. I know people were tripping when they saw me and CM Punk. CM Punk and I we really never had any beef. We really never did. People really thought that when he was in AEW. I don’t think CM Punk and I really ever had any beef. Did I say some things about CM Punk specifically when he was in the UFC? Yeah, I did. I don’t think I said anything derogatory or mean-spirited towards CM Punk at all.”

He went on to talk about how he viewed his comments aimed at Punk as “constructive criticism” and was simply giving his opinion on the topic, like he does on many others from week-to-week on his podcast and in other outlets and platforms.

“We are too old to be thinking about beef,” he concluded.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)