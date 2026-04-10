“I like it!”

That was one of a handful of memorable ad-libs WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T would do as a regular routine during the ring entrance for Trick Williams while he was in WWE NXT.

And he still likes it.

So much so, that he might lace the boots up for one final swan song inside the squared circle in WWE.

During the latest episode of his official podcast, Hall Of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color commentator addressed the tease posted by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque on social media on Wednesday.

“Whenever you’re ready…” the WWE Chief Content Officer wrote as the caption to footage of a moment at Gorilla position with himself and Booker T joking about him making a return.

“Put me in coach,” Booker says in the video while hugging Levesque.

Booker T elaborated on this moment with Brad Gilmore on his podcast.

“Never say never, bro,” Booker said. “I’m not going to put myself totally in the retirement category just yet. Yeah, I don’t know I might get the itch to want to have a retirement match and go out there and do something with one of the young guys perhaps do something with Trick Williams. You never know. So, I don’t want to take that off table or anything like that. Anything’s possible.”

Gilmore suggested a “Career vs. Title” match against Trick Williams for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 43.

“Yeah, I would think about it without any shadow of a doubt,” he responded. “I don’t even have to think about it. It would be something that perhaps can be done very, very quickly. To have a chance to do something like that would be the way, a cool way to walk out. He got hell of a payday. At the same time, doing something with somebody that I really, really love what they’re doing as far as what Trick Williams doing right now. Of course, I would do it but I would definitely have to get myself ready for something like that. It’ll have to be next year. Of course, next year. Mania. Yeah, I could do that. Yeah, I can do that.”

Trick Williams, with hip-hop star Lil Yachty in his corner, is scheduled to challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.