Booker T discussed ‘Hangman’ Adam Page suffering a concussion during his match with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley last week.

The match ended earlier than scheduled, as Page suffered a concussion and had to be stretchered out of the arena.

Booker said on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast that AEW’s audience doesn’t care about who gets hurt as long as they are entertained:

“The AEW fans, man. They don’t care about those guys in the ring. They do not care about those guys working. Those guys could — they’re nothing more than toys, video games for these guys. If they’re not out there getting a ‘This Is Awesome’ chant, they don’t give a damn about these guys going out there getting hurt. They really don’t.”

