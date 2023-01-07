Booker T and Ric Flair think the injury to former WWE champion Big E could have been avoided.

The two legends discussed this topic during the latest edition of Booker’s Hall of Fame podcast, where they go back-and-forth about the dangers of pro-wrestling. As a reminder Big E broke his neck when Ridge Holland delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to him on the floor at the beginning of 2022.

Booker begins by saying he always preached to Big E not to do his signature dive through the ropes. He states, “The one guy I always preached to was Big E. I said, ‘Big E, stop jumping through the ropes. Stop doing that.’ He didn’t get hurt on that, but he got hurt on a belly-to-belly suplex to floor.”

The Nature Boy added that the agent should not have approved for Holland to do the maneuver to Big E. He says, “You know what’s worse about that, Book? Number one, Big E is 300 pounds. I just had this conversation the other day. The agent, they didn’t call that out there, the agent approved it. A kid, who has never done that, is giving a guy a belly-to-belly on the floor. I’ll tell you who gives me a belly-to-belly on the floor. Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar. That’s it.”

While Big E has been recovering he has not competed since sustaining the injury, nor has he been on television.

