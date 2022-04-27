WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is expanding his partnership with ESPN Radio.

It was announced today that Booker and his co-host Brad Gilmore will expand their Houston-based radio show, The Hall of Fame, to four nights per week on ESPN 97.5 and 92.5 beginning in May.

The Hall of Fame will now air Tuesday-Friday in a new streamlined one-hour format. The new schedule will begin on Tuesday, May 3, and the show will air from 9-10pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 10-11pm on Friday.

The one-hour format of The Hall of Fame will air on ESPN 97.5 FM and will begin airing on ESPN 92.5 FM in September. This expansion makes the show the largest and most frequent Combat Sports radio show in the state of Texas.

The press release issued to us today touted how the show has aired on ESPN 97.5 since 2019, and now draws more than 2 million combined worldwide monthly viewers and listeners over Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Facebook, Twitter, ESPN Radio, and Booker’s Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel.

Booker commented, “We’ve loved our time at Gow Media, and we are excited that they have allowed us to be on four nights a week. People who live in the HOUSTON and surrounding areas are in for something GOODT!”

Gilmore added, “We all know ESPN 97.5 leads Houston in sports and lifestyle, and we love that the Hall of Fame can continue to bring our unique style of radio and entertainment to the people of the greatest city on Earth Tuesday through Friday.”

“We’re excited to expand the footprint of ‘The Hall of Fame’ on ESPN 97.5 & 92.5. Booker and Brad have been terrific partners,” said Gow Media General Manager Todd Farquharson.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.