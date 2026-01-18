WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has publicly backed William Regal’s recent advice urging today’s wrestlers to prioritize long-term safety in the ring. Regal’s message, already echoed by stars like AEW’s Kenny Omega, sparked discussion across the industry, including on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast.

“I commend William Regal for saying something to these young guys,” Booker T said. “Coming from someone like William Regal, you’re telling these young guys not to jump off something… I was kind of reckless up to a certain extent, but I think I knew what I was doing.”

The comments matter because they reinforce a growing industry-wide shift toward career longevity over constant high-risk spectacle. Regal, a veteran voice within WWE, has cautioned younger talent about unnecessary risks, advice Booker T believes is often misinterpreted as criticism rather than concern, especially by performers eager to stand out early in their careers. Drawing from his own experience, Booker T noted he phased out dangerous maneuvers by age 35 and warned of lasting consequences such as nerve damage, chronic pain, and mobility issues that can follow wrestlers long after retirement.

As an NXT commentator, Booker T hopes the next generation listens to Regal’s message, balancing innovation with self-preservation. Whether today’s rising stars heed that advice could determine not just the length of their careers, but the quality of life they enjoy once the spotlight fades.