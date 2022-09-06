On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about AEW’s use of Will Ospreay, where Booker explained why he thinks the promotion dropped the ball on what could have been a major crossover star. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Thinks Ospreay could have been brought in to AEW and become a major player:

“It was always big when Ric Flair would come to town, and he would always have a spotlight on him. He would always do an angle with the top guy. He would always leave that top guy in position also to have gotten the rub … and I thought Will Ospreay was in prime position to be able to come here, be put in that same somewhat position to where this is a major player and he’s here to work with the champion.”

Says AEW missed the boat on Ospreay:

“Man, I just think we missed the boat on it. I think we missed a moment with Will Ospreay.”

