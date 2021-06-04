Booker T spoke on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast about a wide range of topics.

Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Santana Garrett ended up being released by WWE. During it, he commented on

“Let’s be honest. Nothing against Aleister Black or anything like that. The guy can go out and work. We know that. I’m talking about hip tosses, armbars, armlocks, hammerlocks, all the wrestling jargon is what I’m saying. Aleister Black can go out there and do that. But honestly, did Aleister Black wow you when he got in the middle of that ring? Did he make you feel like, man, this is something right here that I have to tune into weekly. Did he do that? Did he do that for you?

You just can’t give a guy an intro, give him a black gimmick, a dark role, and he goes out there and becomes a star. You put him in a cricketty thing. It did look cool, but understand, you just can’t get that gimmick and think because of the smoke and mirrors you’re going to go out there and get over. Aleister Black is a good worker, but I’m looking for guys that’s talent. I’m looking for a guy that’s going to go out there and do things totally different than everybody else on the roster. Aleister Black had his MMA get up, his Kung Fu Karate, black mask for the finish, leg pop on the way around. I get it, but for me, Aleister Black was a guy that didn’t set himself apart from the rest of the guys in the locker room. That’s just a fact.”