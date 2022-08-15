On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about a number of different topics, most notably his thoughts on AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli, and how he thinks the Swiss-Superman would have loved to remain in WWE but couldn’t due to certain circumstances. Highlights are below.

Thinks Claudio would have loved to have stayed in WWE:

“I’m sure Claudio would have loved to have stayed in the WWE. Circumstances didn’t work out. If Triple H would have been in power, would things have been different? Perhaps. You know what I mean? We can only speculate on that right there, but I do know Claudio is a player.”

Thinks Claudio is a main event world title player:

“I do know Cesaro would have been a guy that, as far as I’m concerned, if I’m booking, if I’m promoting, he’s high on my list as far as guys that’s, you know, around the world championship.”

