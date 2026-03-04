The arrival of Danhausen in WWE has already sparked plenty of conversation, and Booker T believes the unusual character could become a significant business success if the company leans into the gimmick.

Danhausen made his WWE debut during the 2026 Elimination Chamber event in Chicago, emerging from a mysterious crate before quickly becoming part of WWE television storylines. His supernatural and comedic persona has generated curiosity among fans about how the character will translate on WWE’s main roster.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said the character has clear potential from a marketing standpoint, particularly when it comes to merchandise.

“I’m not going to try to sit and speculate or anything like that,” Booker T said. “But we definitely know he could be used on AAA shows. Those guys have a lot of gimmicks over there, so he’ll fit right in with that mode.”

The WWE Hall of Famer added that while it remains to be seen how far the character will go on the main roster, the concept itself has obvious merchandising upside.

“How far are you going to go on the main roster? Who are you going to match him up with? What are we really trying to get out of the Danhausen character?” Booker T asked. “I know it definitely could become a merchandising machine.”

Booker T also addressed the criticism that sometimes surrounds comedic characters in wrestling. In his view, humor and eccentric personalities have always been an important part of the industry.

“Wrestling is wrestling,” he said. “When you take the funny stuff out of professional wrestling, you kind of lose the real meaning of what wrestling truly is in my book.”

According to Booker T, professional wrestling works best when it includes a mix of tones, ranging from serious storytelling to entertaining or comedic characters.

“Sometimes it’s funny, sometimes it’s serious,” he explained. “There are so many different elements.”

Danhausen wasted little time making an impact after debuting. On the March 2 episode of WWE Raw, he encountered Dominik Mysterio backstage and jokingly placed what he called a “curse” on the Judgment Day member.

Later that same night, Mysterio lost the Intercontinental Championship to Penta. The sequence quickly went viral among fans online, with many humorously crediting Danhausen’s “curse” for the title change.

As WWE continues to experiment with how the character fits into its weekly programming, Booker T says he’s content to watch the story unfold before drawing conclusions about Danhausen’s long-term potential.