Booker T discussed Paige leaving WWE during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Paige announced last Friday that her time with WWE would end on July 7. This was a decision made by WWE to not re-sign her. Despite having spinal stenosis, Booker T thinks Paige will wrestle again.

“I’m sure she’s going to be highly sought-after. Paige is a one of a kind. She really is, she really is one of a kind. Paige is going to be back inside the squared circle very, very soon. I don’t have any inside information, I just know how much she loves the business, I know how much her family loves the business, and how connected they are to the love of this game,”

“I don’t think it’s too late for Paige [to return to the ring]; sometimes with injuries, one doctor may tell you [that] you can’t do it, and then you go to another doctor right across the street and they say, ‘You’re fine, you’re good to go.’ I was told this myself.”