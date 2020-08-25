Booker T Believes Renee Young Will One Day Be In The WWE Hall of Fame: “She Definitely Has A Chance To Make That Walk”

Booker T recently spoke about Renee Young’s departure from WWE on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. The former five-time world champion gives his thoughts on Young’s future, and even states that she could one day be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Highlights are below.

Calls Renee extremely talented and will not have to worry about finding work:

She’s special. She’s not gonna have to worry about a check coming in the mail. When you’re talented and good at something, you enhance it. She’s been working on her game for many years and she knows what she brings to the table. Anybody that snatches Renee Young up, they are gonna be lucky to have her on their team because she is a team player.

On the first time he worked with Renee:

The first time Renee and I got to do something together, it was in New Orleans. I don’t remember stuff unless it means something to me. I don’t remember dates or that kind of stuff unless it hits my heart. We were doing a WrestleMania party, we had no script. Renee picked up the mic and started rolling. Every time she would say something, I would just echo it. We realized we had such chemistry and she was still trying to learn. She would call me and say, ‘Book, how do I handle this?’ She would do it, call me back and just say thank you. She was one of a kind as far as being part of my life in the company. Hopefully, we have more time together. She deserves everything she gets in this lifetime. She’s bigger than a backstage interviewer, she’s a front person. Someone that needs her own show and can create her own brand. When you got someone like that, you want to keep them on the team, but sometimes you have to take yourself and put yourself in a position to make that happen. Someone is always gonna be knocking at the door. When you’re good at what you do, somebody is always gonna be knocking.

Believes that Renee will one day be in the WWE Hall of Fame:

Renee has the capability of building herself so big outside of the wrestling world that they are gonna want to welcome her back one day just to give her that honor to walk on that stage. Being the first woman…groundbreaking, tearing down walls in this business, one day she definitely has a huge chance to make that walk.

Check out Booker’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)