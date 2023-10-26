Booker T makes a big claim about the famous TNA faction, The Main Event Mafia.

The former five-time world champion stated on his Hall of Fame podcast that the group, which featured top stars like Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner, Samoa Joe, Christian Cage and himself, was a better faction than WWE’s Bloodline.

Main event mafia was a better faction, by far. But I think The Bloodline has had one of the best runs any faction could ever have, probably the best. But I just say better faction because we had some major players, and we weren’t a family. We was a faction.

Booker’s co-host Brad Gilmore later stated that The Bloodline had a much better run as a group than The Main Event Mafia, something that Booker immediately agreed with.

Yeah, I agree 100%, but I just feel like we never got a chance to really explore how good the Main Event Mafia really could have been in the right situation.

