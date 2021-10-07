On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about top WWE superstar Roman Reigns, and who he believes should dethrone the Tribal Chief for the Universal title. Check out Booker’s pick below.

Says that beating Reigns should really be a moment:

“For me, I’ve been talking about this for a minute now, to beat Roman Reigns you gotta really make that a moment. I always say with moments, you only get a chance to have it one time and it goes away pretty much as far as these kind of situations. Undertaker’s streak being broken, stuff like that. For me, you look at Brock Lesnar. Could he be the guy? Of course.”

Thinks WALTER should get the rub and dethrone Reigns:

“But for me, I’m looking to make somebody. I’m looking to make somebody in big fashion, in a huge way. And there again, man I look at that kid WALTER and I say he’s a star. He’s what wrestling is today. He’s international, he can bring so many eyes to American professional wrestling from that side of the world. It’s not gonna be funny. I look at this thing almost like the UFC does with that Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou matchup coming up. There’s gonna be a lot of eyes on that thing, there’s gonna be a lot of money made. At the end of the day, if we’re not looking at it that way, we’re just gonna have another match and we’re gonna just flip the title, we’re gonna lose.”

