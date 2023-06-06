Booker T gives his thoughts on NXT star Carmelo Hayes.

Booker spoke about the current reigning NXT Champion during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he responded to one of his listeners saying that Hayes is still missing something and needs to find it before going to the WWE main roster. Booker agrees with this idea, claiming that Hayes has yet to show the ability to just beat somebody up.

He is him. The dude is good, man. Carmelo is good. I can agree with you as far as something being missing as well. I totally understand exactly where you’re coming from as far as that goes. The thing is, I think maybe it’s just having that ability to just go out and beat up somebody flawlessly. Wrestling someone is one thing, but going out and beating a guy up is something totally different. Carmelo maybe needs to think about raising his game as far as that goes.

The former five-time world champion later reiterates his point, adding that he’s happy Hayes still gets to polish his game in NXT before calling the champ a diamond in the rough.

As far as knowing how to go out there and really tattoo someone and really make the fans feel like that person is really being tattooed. I can’t really get too deep into what I mean about that kind of stuff because, again, I’m like a magician, it’s about keeping your tricks real close to the bag. Carmelo is next level talent but that’s one of the reasons I’m happy he still is in NXT because he’s a work in progress. He’s a diamond in the rough that just needs to be polished.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)