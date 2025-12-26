A recent backstage controversy has emerged involving one of WWE’s most iconic names, sparked by comments from a former colleague speaking out years after leaving the company.

Former WWE performer David Otunga uploaded a video to his YouTube channel earlier this month in which he recounts negative experiences working alongside John Cena. In the video, Otunga alleges that the 17-time world champion engaged in backstage behavior he describes as bullying, claiming those interactions remain among the worst memories of his wrestling career. The timing of the video, released as Cena’s farewell tour approaches its conclusion, quickly drew attention.

The claims did not go unanswered. Six-time world champion Booker T addressed the situation on his Hall of Fame podcast, delivering a blunt and emotional response. Booker T took issue not only with the accusations themselves, but with the framing of them, stating:

“I’ve dealt with bullies before. My thing is — when I hear these guys talk about being bullied — when I hear a grown man talk about being bullied — he’s a punk ass. That’s what I say about guys like that. I’m serious, because I’ve never been bullied. You know what I mean? Nobody’s never bullied me in the wrestling business. In all of my years, nobody’s never bullied me, okay? That I didn’t bully back. So when I hear people talk like that, man, that’s what I say about it alright. I’m not going to say it twice.”

Otunga’s video, which runs close to an hour, includes additional allegations such as Cena ribbing him backstage and questioning his acting ability. Since its release, the video has accumulated more than 120,000 views.

While the past month has largely focused on honoring Cena’s legacy, the response from fans has been far from unanimous. Many viewers praised Otunga for publicly sharing his experience, expressing sympathy and support in the comments, even as prominent wrestling veterans pushed back forcefully against his version of events.