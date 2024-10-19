Booker T believes Roman Reigns has come a long way from his time working alongside Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley in The Shield.

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame praised the OTC as a “true artist of the game.”

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Roman Reigns: “He’s got you bought in. And Roman is a true artist of the game, he’s a guy that’s going to do some really, really good work on both sides of the fence. You’re going to love him and you’re going to love to hate him. That’s what Roman Reigns is.”

On Reigns setting himself apart from the other Shield members: “He’s come a long way, man. I’m serious. I thought Seth Rollins was the guy in that group that was going to really, really break out. Not that he hasn’t, Seth has done some really, really great work. But when I look at Roman, I look at his body of work and I go, ‘Wow man, this guy really has set himself apart as far as being able to go out there and be that ring general, like I haven’t seen in many, many years.’”