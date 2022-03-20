Booker T talked about the reunion of the Hardy Boyz in AEW during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

The WWE Hall Of Famer called it refreshing and he’s glad to see it happen.

“I’m glad to see Jeff and Matt back together as a tag team,” he said. “They’re brothers to the bone, and I think they are better together as a tag team. For those guys to finish it the way they started it, I’m sure that’s so important for those guys,” Booker continued. “It’s refreshing. I’m glad to see it.”

