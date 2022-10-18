Booker T discussed WWE bringing back several former stars during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Wrestlers like Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and others have been brought back by Triple H. Booker T talked about the latest stars to return – Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

“The OCs are back. I’m happy man, I’m happy to see it. Those fans, those fans more so than anything, they love these guys. The fans just want to see them continue to do their thing.”

“You know I talk about soldiers all the time in this business,” Booker elaborated. “When you got guys like Gallows and Anderson; good tag team, known for being a tag team, specialists — you could use those guys. I’m glad to see them back in the WWE.”