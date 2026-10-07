Booker T says there was an unspoken competition between himself and Chris Jericho during their years together in WCW.

Speaking on the ‘Hall Of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore’ podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on coming up alongside Jericho in WCW and revealed that the two were quietly battling to prove who was better.

“With Chris Jericho, him and I, we was in battle. Him and I, we was in competition for many, many years when he was in WCW, but it was a silent war. We never talked about it,” Booker said.

Booker believes Jericho likely had the same competitive mindset whenever the two discussed where they ranked among WCW’s best performers.

“I’m sure he was one of those guys that heard me talking about me being top five and him saying, ‘He’s not top five. I’m top five. I don’t know about him.’ And I’m sure he was thinking that way.”

That competition carried over whenever Booker and Jericho had the opportunity to work together at WCW house shows. Booker recalled both men going out of their way to make the other look as good as possible while simultaneously trying to outperform one another.

“He would go out and sell for me better than anybody, man. He would put my stuff over so great, man. I would do the same thing for him,” Booker said.

“I would just make sure I went over the top for him and really, really gave it to him. It was just a lot of good battles back and forth with him and I, and it was all about who is the best, you know? And I knew that’s what it was about.”

Despite their years of competition, Booker revealed that he and Jericho have never actually discussed their WCW rivalry.

“But him and I, even to this day, we’ve never had that conversation,” Booker said. “And I know that’s what it was all about, is just trying to outdo one another to see who was the best, to see who was the best in the locker room.”

Booker and Jericho would both eventually leave WCW for WWE, where each went on to become a multi-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer.