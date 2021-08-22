Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, Booker T talked about Christian Cage and his belief that Cage is underrated.

“I’ve always said that Christian is the most underrated professional wrestler that ever came to WWE. I always thought Christian was a top notch worker. He’s a guy that can go out there and do anything with anybody in any style of match. When there was a match where there was one person and myself, say for instance Triple Threats, Battle Royals, and stuff like that, I would always come to work, and when I would see if I was a part of one of those matches, 8-man or whatever, I was always praying and wishing Christian was somewhere on the opposite side or just in that match. In that style of match, I wouldn’t even think about what I was going to do. I would just go to Christian and I would say, ‘Christian, what am I doing tonight?’

He would say ‘I’ll get back with you in a little while.’ I would get back with him later and he would say, ‘Ok, right here you’re going to do a scissor kick. Right here you’re going to do the spinaroonie Right here, the Book End.’ I’m like, ‘Ok, thanks. I appreciate it.’ He literally would tell me everything that I had to do in that match. It would be such an easy night for me, a night off when I was working with Christian. When I was working with him in singles matches for the Intercontinental Championship, my first and only Intercontinental title reign, Christian and I had so many great matches that weren’t on TV. They were at the house shows. We had so much fun. It was a labor of love going out there and performing for the crowd.”