Danhausen has become one of the top three merchandise-movers for WWE during WrestleMania Week.

Trailing behind only CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

He’s very nice, very evil, and very profitable.

During an interview with FOX News, Booker T claimed to be one of the few people who saw this coming.

“When Danhausen came in, everybody crapped on him,” Booker T said. “Everybody was like, ‘Man, what the heck is going on? This is not gonna work.’ Everybody except me. I’m literally the minority in this whole thing.”

He continued, “I said, look guys, I don’t know what everybody is thinking about but when you take wrestlers and characters like Danhausen out of the wrestling business, you lose sight on what the wrestling business truly is.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator would go on to elaborate.

“We need the George ‘The Animal’ Steeles of this business,” he said. “We need those characters that’s going to come out and bring the levity down and just make you feel a certain way and just fun for you. I said this guy is going to be a merchandising, you know, a marketing machine.”

Booker added, “He’s proved to be everything that I said he was gonna be. So, for me, I love the Danhausen character being a part of WWE. I said, if I never did the Spinaroonie, what would my career have been? If The Rock never did the People’s Elbow, where would have careers have gone without that? So, for me, I love having Danhausen as a part of WWE.”