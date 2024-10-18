Booker T has come to the defense of Je’Von Evans after he botched a move from Randy Orton during their singles match on last week’s episode of WWE NXT in St. Louis, MO.

During the latest episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on his belief that fans shouldn’t criticize Evans for the mistake.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On NXT going on the road: “The experience that these guys, these NXT guys [and] NIL talent is going to get more than anything, is to be able to work in front of that crowd that’s not in tune to everything that’s going on. You got to give them something in order for them to give you something, you know. And being able to go to places like St Louis, Philadelphia, and New York, you’re going to get the real raw feeling from that crowd. So you better be ready to go out there and perform. And I think you could only learn from these experiences. So for me, I’m loving what Shawn Michaels is trying to do with these guys.”

On whether fans should criticize Je’Von Evans for botching a move in a Randy Orton match: “No I don’t. I don’t at all, just because that kid was in a high-pressure situation. Going out there, working with somebody like Randy Orton. A major player, a guy that you know, is pretty much giving you the rub. Do I agree with the backlash? No, I don’t. Are you going to make mistakes in a match? Yeah. Was the finish flawless like people were expecting it to be> No, it wasn’t. But is that one mistake going to be a setback for this kid? I don’t think so at all. And all the haters online that’s giving this kid hate, they wish they was as talented as this kid is. They wish they could do with this young man can go out there and do on a nightly basis. As well as, it’s easy to have Twitter fingers and talk about somebody else when you know you’re at home sitting on your sofa, eating a bag of chips and some donuts and a gallon of milk. It’s easy to do that.”