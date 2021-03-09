On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T gave his thoughts on AEW’s dud explosion fiasco at the Revolution pay per view. Check out Booker’s full thoughts below.

Thought the sparkles were a good idea but was disappointed by the explosion:

The sparkles at the beginning, that was a good idea. The sparkles was almost like lighting a fuse. I thought from an initial standpoint that it was perhaps, it was cheesy, but when that spark led to a firecracker going off, then roman candles went off and then white smoke came up. No shrapnel, no nothing.

Says those types of matches need to stay in the past:

Those matches man, were made for those types of guys back then,” Booker T said. “I don’t think those guys are made anymore. Am I saying the wrestlers are soft? No, I’m not saying that but the mentality that those guys had going into those matches back then and what they put into those exploding death matches, it was like watching Ben-Hur. You can’t make movies like that no more man, you can’t do Ten Commandments the way they did back then, you can’t do that.

How it came off comical and miserable:

I think that’s what these guys were trying to do and it was a bomb. It bombed miserably in front of the world. Don’t put yourself in a situation like that ever again. To blame it on Kenny Omega? Kenny Omega is a tech guy now?

Doesn’t think they should recreate that match ever again:

Who was the tech guy? Who put that thing together because the ending and finale with the bombs going off, it was comical. It was comical in a sense too, ‘was that it? Are you kidding me?’ Then to cover it up by saying Kenny Omega, he built this thing? Come on here. It’s definitely going to be one of those things where they’re going to have to figure out how to get past that and move forward because it’s something people are going to be thinking about for a long time. I don’t think we should ever try to recreate that match ever again, that’s just my opinion.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)