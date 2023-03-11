Booker T gives his thoughts on top superstar Jon Moxley, and how he feels about the Purveyor of Violence bleeding all the time in AEW.

The former five-time world champion spoke on this topic on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. You can check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Thinks Moxley is the perfect candidate to be the guy that bleeds on AEW shows all the time:

If Jon Moxley’s gonna be the designated guy for that, hey there’s room on the show, there’s room on the show for guys like that. That’s what I’m thinking of as a promoter, okay? If I was married to him, I might be thinking something different.

Says he would let Moxley do it if he wants to do it all the time:

If I’m a promoter like Tony Khan and if I have the ability to have the right medical treatment, the right protocols and whatnot, and I got a guy on the show that wants to do it, dammit, I’m gonna let him do it. And that’s something that hopefully Jon Moxley is thinking about as well because I don’t want to see the guy all cut up and bruised and battered by the time of the end of his career.

The full Hall of Fame episode can be found below.

https://www.youtube.com/live/K9pef-mSQxc?feature=share

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)