Booker T discussed Rok-C joining WWE NXT during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Booker T helped train the former ROH Women’s Champion, who signed with WWE earlier this month and made her promotional debut this week on NXT Next Level as Roxanne Perez.

“I just want to congratulate Rok-C who made her NXT debut under the name Roxanne Perez,” Booker said. “I just want to say, man, it’s awesome seeing the young lions of Reality of Wrestling go out there and perform at a very, very high level. I try not to take a whole lot of credit, but I must say the stars of Reality of Wrestling, once they get the shine on, boom, it shines very, very bright. So guys, keep doing what you’re doing.”

“We got a few more, I’m sure, that’s going to be getting the rub pretty soon and getting the chance to shine a little light as well. So Rok-C, we sure appreciate you for representing Reality of Wrestling oh so well, and doing it like it’s supposed to be done.”