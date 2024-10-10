During the latest episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T opined on the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell match that took place at last weekend’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 pay-per-view event.

Additionally, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on the bleeding that took place in the bout.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On sitting in the front row for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre’s Hell in a Cell match: “I just wanted to be up close and personal with that match right there. I got a lot of investors in that match. Of course CM Punk and I, we go back a long way. Drew McIntyre, he was there when things were happening in the locker room. And he saw a lot of things as far as CM Punk, the way CM Punk was. But people change, people change. But sometimes, people still hold grudges at the same time. So for me, I want to see that match up close and personal.

“And I tell you man, those guys went out there, they went to war. I think Drew got 25 staples or something like that in his head. And it was a bloody, bloody affair to where, he was leaking pretty badly in that match. But CM Punk as well, he left everything in the ring. He went out there and still performed at a high level, gave the fans exactly what they wanted. He got to win. I thought it was a good match.”

On the bleeding in the bout: “It is something that you have to do, I think, in a match like that to really give it that feel. And I think we’re going to be seeing a lot more of that coming up in the near future with WWE. A little bit more, you know, blood and guts type wrestling like it used to be. And for me that’s always just been a part of wrestling.”